2019 NBA Finals Predictions

The 2019 NBA Finals are here! The Big Lead staff predicts the outcome along with the key storylines surrounding the showdown.

Bobby Burack

X-factor: Draymond Green

Biggest storyline: Last year’s NBA Finals were overshadowed by LeBron to the Lakers rumors. This year Kevin Durant rumors will take over.

Finals pick: Warriors in 4.

Finals MVP: Steph Curry.

Brian Giuffra

X-factor: Kyle Lowry

Biggest storyline: Kevin Durant. Whether it’s his injury status, the Warriors being better without him or his looming free agency decision, Durant will be the biggest focal point of NBA Finals coverage. We know he’s out for Game 1, but if the Raptors win the first two games at home, or if the series is tied 2-2 after Game 4, will Durant pull a Willis Reed and walk out of the tunnel to the rescue? If it’s a blowout in the Warriors favor, the storyline will turn to the fact that they’re better without him and where he’ll go next. Regardless of what happens, he’ll be the focus before, during and after games, even if he’s not playing.

Finals pick: Warriors in 6.

Finals MVP: Steph Curry.

Liam McKeone

X-Factor: Pascal Siakam

Biggest storyline: Free agency. This Finals features two of the hottest potential free agents on the market this offseason in Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard. How they perform (in Durant’s case, if he performs), what their body language is like, and the play of their teammates will be analyzed, overanalyzed, and talked about not just throughout the Finals, but leading up to July 1. The next two weeks will shape the landscape of the league for years to come, and every TV analyst will make sure we’re aware.

Finals pick: Warriors in 5.

Finals MVP: Draymond Green

Kyle Koster

X-Factor: Serge Ibaka

Biggest storyline: Draymond Green. He’s a reformed bad boy who is channeling all of his energy into productive endeavors. He does everything on the court well and shines even brighter without Kevin Durant.

Finals pick: Warriors in 6.

Finals MVP: Stephen Curry