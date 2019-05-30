DeMarcus Cousins Will Be Available to Play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

About six weeks after he tore his quad in Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors’ first round playoff matchup, DeMarcus Cousins will be healthy enough to play in his first NBA Finals. Shams Charania reports Cousins will be active for Game 1 in Toronto, slated for 9:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Draymond Green said it best yesterday. Cousins will have an adjustment period, as he’s being thrown in the deep end, jumping right into the most intense basketball of the year after rehabbing since his injury. It will be especially tough for Cousins to make the impact he’s used to, as the Raptors have a ready-made foil for him in Marc Gasol.

While it remains to be seen how much run Cousins will actually get, this will help the Warriors’ depth. Their current center rotation of Kevon Looney and Damian Jones doesn’t exactly strike fear into the hearts of their opponents. They’re still the Warriors, but the Raptors are the best overall team they’ve faced during their dynasty, and it’ll be all hands on deck if they want to win yet another championship.