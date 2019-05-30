VIDEO: Drake Appears to Tell Draymond Green the Warriors Are Trash

Drake tells Dryamond Green "You guys trash" pic.twitter.com/Coy4P2bcSq — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 31, 2019

To the victor goes the spoils, and the Raptors have won five games in a row since they went down 2-0 to the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Consequently, Drake can get into Draymond Green’s face after Game 1 and tell him that he and/or the Warriors are trash.

As we sit here this evening, the Raptors at the very least have put out a better showing than LeBron James and the Cavs did last year and, for the time being, we’ve got a series. Toronto shocked the Warriors 118-109 Thursday night, behind 32 points from Pascal Siakam.

Surely, this will not be the last time we hear from Drake.

Game 2 will be Sunday night in Toronto.