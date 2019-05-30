Drake is Wearing a Dell Curry Toronto Raptors Jersey

There will be no escaping Drake during the NBA Finals and, honestly, we’re not going to try. The superfan, who is perilously close to rooting for a team that actually wins something, showed up to Game 1 tonight wearing a Dell Curry Toronto Raptors jersey.

Stephen’s dad played for the franchise from 1999-2002.

We desperately need a whole team of psychologists to get into the gamesmanship and deeper father issues at play here. It must be profoundly confusing for a 31-year-old to see his friend, a 32-year-old wearing his dad’s number knowing it’s meant as some weird type of warfare.

Just a lot going on there.