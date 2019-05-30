VIDEO: Dwyane Wade Enjoying Retirement, Chugs Wine On Boat in Greece

Dwyane Wade retired at the end of last season, to the disappointment of his many fans and loyal followers. It was time, though, as the mileage of playing pro basketball was catching up to the 37-year-old. He rode off into the sunset, and now will enjoy all that retirement offers to the fullest.

He decided to share some of those moments with us from his Instagram account while on vacation in Greece. Safe to say he’s taking advantage of not playing meaningful basketball this time of year.

That’s some intense market research. Wade and his good friend LeBron James are both noted wine enthusiasts, and have recorded themselves enjoying fine glasses of wine in the past. He founded Wade Wine in 2014, and it looks like it’ll be what takes up all the free time he now finds himself with.

Retirement isn’t treating Wade too badly early on here. Perhaps he’ll do some market research with LeBron soon. They both have the time, right?