Shocking Video: Full, Abandoned Beers at Boston Sporting Event

It’s never pleasant to have one’s very foundation rocked to the core, so this video captured by ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski is troubling. It shows what appears to be two full beers in an empty TD Garden after the St. Louis Blues’ overtime victory over the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. This means two fans ordered $12 beers, which couldn’t have been their first of the night considering the time, then opted not to have a sip before or after Carl Gunnarsson’s series-evening goal.

I've seen people saying this is piss, and I just wonder what kind of absolutely disgusting monster pisses in hi beer cup AND THEN PUTS THE TOP BACK ON IT WITH HIS HANDS https://t.co/AF54pWsiDV — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 30, 2019

Some commentators have raised the possibility that those cups are filled with urine and not beer, but I am skeptical. That would mean two individuals each found the opportunity to fill a 22 oz. cup with their own fluids, each of which retained a passable light-color. Possible but highly unlikely.

So this means the city of Boston is leaving perfectly good suds on the ground. At a sporting event. This changes everything that we thought we knew about the city. All of these years we’ve thought every last drop of beer would be taken care of by a guy named Sully or Murph. Turns out that is not always the case.

Haunting stuff.