Raptors Fans Chanted "Paul Pierce Sucks" To His Face

Toronto Raptors fans may not be happy with Paul Pierce. The Boston Celtics legend actually picked the Toronto to win the NBA Finals, but his predictions have been horrible thus far in the postseason. It may have been the kiss of death.
With Pierce in attendance at Scotiabank Arena for Game 1 of the finals, Raptors fans went all-in on the analyst as he egged them on.
Check this out:
Pierce is one of the few experts to have picked the Raptors to win the series. His picks have been horrible during these playoffs, so it could spell the kiss of death for Toronto.
We’ll see how it plays out.
