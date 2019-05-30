Raptors Fans Chanted "Paul Pierce Sucks" To His Face

Toronto Raptors fans may not be happy with Paul Pierce. The Boston Celtics legend actually picked the Toronto to win the NBA Finals, but his predictions have been horrible thus far in the postseason. It may have been the kiss of death.

The #NBAFinals picks are in from some of our own 👀 pic.twitter.com/4MK3gylSEz — ESPN (@espn) May 30, 2019

With Pierce in attendance at Scotiabank Arena for Game 1 of the finals, Raptors fans went all-in on the analyst as he egged them on.

Check this out:

Raptors fans chant “Paul Pierce sucks” as Paul Pierce eggs them on pic.twitter.com/J60c30D93J — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 31, 2019

Pierce is one of the few experts to have picked the Raptors to win the series. His picks have been horrible during these playoffs, so it could spell the kiss of death for Toronto.

We’ll see how it plays out.