Roundup: NFL Owners Want 18-Game Season Again, Alex Trebek Cancer Near Remission, Israel Redoing Election

Gwen Stefani … The famous Honus Wagner baseball card just sold for $1.2 million … “Four tiger poachers killed in shootout with police in Bangladesh” … Alex Trebek cancer in ‘near remission‘ … “Man sues after his face is mauled by emotional support dog on Delta Airlines flight” … Israel is redoing its election after Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition … English villages are being terrorized by ‘blood curdling’ raccoon dogs … The trade war with China is in a scary phase of the cycle … Jay Gruden knows it’s playoffs or bust for his tenure with the Skins … Latest 2020 election odds (the prices listed are what you’d have to spend to get a dollar back) … Maine bans gay conversion therapy for minors … 2019 celebrity babies … 12 things you didn’t know about Elton John …

Possible trade packages and destinations for Chris Paul [Bleacher Report]

Fun exercise: Andy Benoit puts together the best team of the slowest players in the NFL [SI.com]

Casanova released a new single that will form the soundtrack for DAZN’s 40 Days: Joshua-Ruiz docuseries [Billboard]

Twitter ‘researching’ whether to ban white supremacists [Vice]

NFL owners are going to push for an 18-game schedule and expanded playoffs again [Washington Post]

The White House wanted the USS John McCain ‘out of sight’ for Trump’s Japan visit [WSJ]

“What we know about the Navy’s UFO problem” [Jalopnik]

Colin Cowherd responds to Baker Mayfield’s latest shots at him

Mike Francesa got nearly 40 minutes with Adam Silver

Booker T reviews AEW Double or Nothing