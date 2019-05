Steve Kerr is an affable guy so it’s no surprise he gave a good-natured and witty response to some Toronto Raptors fans goading him into an NBA Finals prediction outside his hotel.

Steve Kerr has the Raptors winning in 8 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/gxY3nVYBlU — Chris Montano (@gswchris) May 30, 2019

If the Golden State Warriors coach were to pick against his team in 7 or even 6 games, the NBA would be forced to investigate a potential Black Sox-type like situation. By picking the Raptors in eight games — a literal impossibility — he got a laugh and avoided any trouble.

Savvy, veteran move right there.