VIDEO: Donald Trump Summons Air Force Slugger to Stage, Feels His Muscles

President Donald Trump is giving the United States Air Force Academy’s commencement address this afternoon. And if we’ve learned anything in these past few years it’s that no one really knows what’s going to happen next.

Like, it was tough to predict he’d be calling up Nic Ready, who hit 55 homers at last year’s Quicken Loans College Home Run Derby, to the stage. It was even tougher to predict the president would insist on feeling the slugger’s muscles.

But here we are.

Haha Trump at Air Force Academy greets the first person from any Service Academy to win the College Home Run Derby "I want to Feel his muscles" XD pic.twitter.com/oigh088o0k — ❌dingl_🍥 (@stevex5v) May 30, 2019

Every day is a gift. Who knows what the future holds? The only certainty is the uncertainty.