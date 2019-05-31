Bru McCoy Announces He's Transferring From Texas, Eyes Return To USC

Bru McCoy has officially announced he plans to transfer from Texas and will enter the transfer portal soon. McCoy, a freshman wide receiver, is expected by many to transfer back to USC.

Here’s the full text of the statement McCoy released on the situation:

“After a lot of thinking and talking with my family, I’ve decided to leave UT and return home. This is purely a personal decision and is no reflection on the University of Texas. It has been an honor and a privilege to be part of the UT community. UT is a fantastic school with an exceptional football program. I have the utmost respect for Coach Herman, his staff, and the players. “I did not expect this turn of events, but am confident this is the best decision for me and my family. I’ve worked extremely hard to get to where I am today. I am grateful for the opportunities I have and do not take them for granted. I appreciate those who have supported me even before I’ve set foot on a college football field. I will do my best to earn back any trust and respect I’ve lost as a result of this process. I will work hard to be the best teammate and person I can be as I prepare for the chance to compete again in the future. Thank you.”

If you haven’t been following this saga, boy is it a doozy. McCoy was a five-star member of the 2019 recruiting class and one of the most sought-after high school players in the country. A wide receiver out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, McCoy was seen as a physical specimen who could make an early impact.

On January 5, he committed to USC over Texas at the All-American Bowl. He enrolled early just a few days later. Shortly after that, USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury left to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. McCoy began to question his decision. He wound up entering the transfer portal and enrolled at Texas on January 27.

McCoy went on to have a good spring, but at the end of the semester he returned home to Southern California and whispers circulated suggesting he would transfer again.

Well, now we know that’s going to happen.

Texas attempted to bring McCoy back into the fold this week, as a delegation flew from Austin to Los Angeles in an attempt to woo him back to campus. Head coach Tom Herman brought along receivers coach Drew Mehringer, player development coach Kevin Washington and quarterback Sam Ehlinger for the meeting. Clearly it wasn’t enough.

Most believe McCoy will wind up back at USC and that move would make the most sense. He’d be staying home to play college football and would be with high school teammates Amon-Ra St. Brown and J.T. Daniels. Meanwhile, USC holds a commitment from quarterback Bryce Young in the 2020 class. McCoy and Young helped lead Mater Dei to a national title in 2018.