Drake Trolled Stephen Curry And Draymond Green On Instagram
By: Ryan Phillips |
2 hours ago
Drake is reveling in the Toronto Raptors’ big Game 1 win in the NBA Finals. Not only did he talk trash to Draymond Green after the game, he continued by trolling Stephen Curry on Instagram.
Check it out:
Drake might want to calm down a bit. The worst thing he and his Raptors can do is call down the thunder of the Golden State Warriors.
Let’s be real, Toronto isn’t going to sneak up on anybody again. Pascal Siakam isn’t going to come out of nowhere to dominate Golden State every game in this series.
