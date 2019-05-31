Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Tore Achilles in Hoops Game; Will Coach From Cart

The Green Bay Packers are already dealing with the injury bug as their new head coach Matt LaFleur tore his Achilles. According to Michael Silver, LaFleur was injured playing a game of hoops and will have surgery this weekend. Due to the injury, LaFleur will be coaching from a cart during OTAs today and for the month of June.

One significant piece of the Packers' new-look offense will be severely hobbled during the rest of the offseason and beyond: New coach Matt LaFleur suffered a torn Achilles' tendon playing in a Knockout game on a Lambeau hoops court Wednesday night and will have surgery Sunday… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 31, 2019

This is obviously a very painful injury and nothing but the best should be hoped for. But you can’t help but imagine what would be said if a key Packers player tore their Achilles during a basketball game in May. Not to mention, was the Mike McCarthy supporters are thinking right about now. McCarthy spent 13 seasons with the Packers and suffered no notable injuries. Guess we can’t all be that lucky.