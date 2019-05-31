Reports: Dr. James Naismith Born in Canada

Pascal Siakam went off for 32 points in the Toronto Raptors’ Game 1 victory over the Golden State Warriors. On a related note, Dr. James Naismith, who invented basketball, was born in Canada. Don’t believe me? Well, it’s all over the news. Check it out:

The Mercury News:

Basketball historians would tell you the NBA Finals in Canada represents more than just history. It’s really a homecoming. After all, the man who invented basketball, Dr. James Naismith, was born in the Canadian province of Ontario. Plus, the very first NBA game was hosted by the Toronto Huskies back in 1946.

Time:

A title would be a long-time coming for Canada. After all, Dr. James Naismith, creator of the game, was born in Almonte, Ontario.

Forbes:

Somehow Dr. James Naismith is watching from above with pride. The Canadian invented the game in 1891, as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reminded everyone here at a pre-game news conference.

CBC:

After all, it was Canadian James Naismith who invented the game.

NBC Bay Area:

Dr. James Naismith is the baby daddy of this creation and beyond this sensational invention, he lived a pretty phenomenal life. He was born near Almonte, Ontario, Canada and attended grade school at Bennie’s Corners. According to the Naismith Basketball Foundation, this particular place owes much to the game of basketball.

Something to keep mind as the NBA Finals continue. And something to be reminded of occasionally as Drake tries to unseat Dr. Naismith for most influential Canadian-born basketball figure through pure annoyance.

Jokes aside, the energy and passion Toronto fans have brought to this postseason has made for an incredible atmosphere, even on television. It’s been an injection of energy into what could have been a problematic sell for ABC/ESPN without LeBron James.

One weird thing, though, with the narrative that the whole country is behind the Raptors is that it’s not possibly true. That would be akin to saying everyone in America is getting behind a specific city. Obviously it’s not a one-to-one comparison, but rest assured there are plenty of fans out in Manitoba or Nova Scotia who dislike Toronto and all it stands for.

This feels like classic reductive behavior, even if it’s well-intentioned.