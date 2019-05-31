Roundup: Spelling Bee Ends in 8-Way Tie; Kim Jong Un Executing People Again; Kids Go Nuts for 'Old Town Road'

Roundup

Spelling Bee crowns 8 champions … Is Rocketman any goodHope you like tariffs on Mexican goodsSinger Leon Redbone dies … Kim Jong Un executes five people over failed summit … Bronco Mendenhall gets an extension at Virginia … Nancy Pelosi really doesn’t want to move for impeachmentHow Jimmy Pitaro got the jobWhat a weird thing to sayTesla losing popularity … Really miss these Raptors throwbacksAOC with a waitressing storyBaker Mayfield and Colin Cowherd still have beefUber users with a bad rating should be worried … Dangerous raccoons running amok … Peyton Manning on why he’s not on Monday Night Football … Is there a single person out there who didn’t know this …. Lauren Conrad, or L.C. in popular parlance.

The Best HBO shows is a list sure to get people to agree. [Vulture]

Brutal review of the new Michael Wolff book, which will probably sell all the copies anyway. [Washington Post]

Pascal Siakam is otherwordly for one night. Can he keep it up? [ESPN]

Going to go out on a limb and say these two websites don’t much care for each other. [Deadspin]

Another Rambo movie? Get real.

The kids are good. We’ll be okay.

