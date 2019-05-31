The Brookyln Cyclones' Marble Rye Seinfeld Uniforms Are Gorgeous

Some things just take the breath away. The Grand Canyon. Sunrise over a perfectly still lake. The sight of your firstborn child in its first moments of life. And a Marble Rye-episode inspired uniform to be worn on the Brooklyn Cyclones’ annual Seinfeld Night, of course.

As part of our @SeinfeldTV 30th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, July 13th we will take the field as the Brooklyn Marble Rye. No elderly women will be harmed or robbed of their baked goods… pic.twitter.com/y51fops7RN — Brooklyn Cyclones (@BKCyclones) May 31, 2019

One look at those things and you know you’d do anything to have one. Even mug a nice lady in the alley while shouting “give me the Marble Rye jersey, you old hag.”

This year’s Seinfeld Night is July 13. There will be Lloyd Braun and The Maestro bobbleheads, plus fans will have the opportunity to meet the industrious former Dinkins advisor who can do anything he puts his mind to.

Serenity now!

Minor league baseball: just the best.