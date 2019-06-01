SNY Fires Nelson Figueroa For Showing Up in a "State Not Fit to Work"

SNY has fired Mets analyst Nelson Figueroa, according to a report from the New York Post.

Figueroa, a former Mets pitcher who had been with the network since 2015, allegedly showed up to work Friday morning in a “state not fit to work,” per the Post’s Andrew Marchand. His efforts to appear on Baseball Night in America were unsuccessful and his employment was terminated.

SNY was already shorthanded as Ron Darling took a leave of absence last week to recover from surgery. He was later diagnosed with cancer. Todd Zeile has been filling in for Darling, and getting the more marquee reps over Figueroa.

Figueroa, 45, was 20-35 with a 4.55 ERA in nine Major League seasons.