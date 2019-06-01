No One Bothers Talking Trash to Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best basketball-playing human beings on the planet. He also takes on the demeanor of a robot tasked with getting buckets most of the time, rarely speaking on the court or off of it. So it makes sense that opponents don’t bother trying to engage him with any type of trash talk.

The Toronto Raptors star was asked how he responds to gabby adversaries and revealed, man, it doesn’t even happen.

Kawhi doesn't need to respond to trash talk because opponents rarely go there. pic.twitter.com/5or6rTcMOM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 1, 2019

Yeah, that makes sense. Trash-talking only serves a purpose if the other person is going to listen, take it in, and consider the message. One imagines Leonard just sees everything as a one or a zero, his goal to win the game.

Nevertheless, Skip Bayless will likely persist.