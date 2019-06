Liverpool got a goal from Mo Salah on a penalty kick barely a minute into the game and largely controlled a somewhat pedestrian Champions League Final before Divock Origi added another tally in the 87th minute.

ORIGI MIGHT HAVE CALLED GAME 🔴🔥 Watch the finish on #BRLive: https://t.co/mHqb7NxwBh pic.twitter.com/taK8SvSO7H — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) June 1, 2019

The Reds’ workmanlike performance was enough to capture the side’s sixth Champions League crown, and the first since 1984. Liverpool avenged a loss in last year’s final and will help heal the pain of coming close, but just short, in the Premier League this year.