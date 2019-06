Liverpool wasted no time jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the Champions League Final, capitalizing on a Tottenham handball. A streaker intent on disrupting the flow of action managed to hold out for 17 minutes before she hopped out onto the field wearing a swimsuit.

Elite work to actually get into the picture before cameras cut away. Takes some excellent footspeed to make that happen.

Great streaker in pic pic.twitter.com/t6f1FXKscw — David Brady (@D9BMayo) June 1, 2019

Upon closer inspection, this is appears to be some guerrilla marketing. Worth the bail money, no doubt.