Andre Iguodala Had Massive Cojones to Take and Make this Shot

With the Warriors holding just a two-point lead and about six seconds remaining, with about 6.5 seconds left on the shot clock, Andre Iguodala received a pass from Shaun Livingston. Iguodola was open from beyond the arc and instead of letting the shot clock lapse he fired up and gunned it in.

There is an alternate universe where Iggy could be a massive goat for this decision. If he misses, the Raptors could tie for overtime with a depleted Warriors roster or even make a three-pointer for the win in regulation. Had that happened, and the Raptors took a 2-0 series lead, and this would have been an all-time collapse by the Warriors. This play from Iguodala would have lived in infamy.

But, he made the shot and to the victor goes the spoils. Kudos to Iguodala for having the guts to go for the glory.

PS – Mike Breen’s call of this frenetic sequence was so money.