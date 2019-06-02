Barack Obama is at Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday night, sitting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver. While photos of the two have already become a meme thanks to Twitter, Obama also got a rousing ovation from the crowd in Toronto.

Raptors fans gave President Obama a standing ovation and an “M-V-P” chant. Check it out:

Barack Obama got a standing ovation and MVP chants lol pic.twitter.com/4zGLf0mv3v — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 3, 2019

I can’t reveal what he said to @heydb but let’s just say it was far more substantive than Drake 😂 https://t.co/GggIgEe3wp — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 3, 2019

Obama also met with Drake before the game:

He happened to meet ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski in the arena before the game and gave him props:

Obama and Woj just met in the bowels of the Raptors’ arena. It was the modern-day version of this photo. “You do a great job” was POTUS’ message to the ESPN reporter. pic.twitter.com/A97hCEZHFw — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) June 3, 2019

And, of course, he ran into Stephen A. Smith:

Just had the pleasure of meeting the man himself: @BarackObama is in the house at the game. Asked if I needed to calm down. He said: “Nope! It’s working for you. Run with it!” No reason for me to go against HIS advice.#Haaaaaa — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 3, 2019

On top of all that, Obama is watching a heck of a game between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

Oh, and here is my favorite tweet about his appearance at the game: