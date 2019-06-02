NBA

Barack Obama is at Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday night, sitting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver. While photos of the two have already become a meme thanks to Twitter, Obama also got a rousing ovation from the crowd in Toronto.

Raptors fans gave President Obama a standing ovation and an “M-V-P” chant. Check it out:

Obama also met with Drake before the game:

He happened to meet ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski in the arena before the game and gave him props:

And, of course, he ran into Stephen A. Smith:

On top of all that, Obama is watching a heck of a game between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

Oh, and here is my favorite tweet about his appearance at the game:

