DeMarcus Cousins Was The Difference For Warriors In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

DeMarcus Cousins got a surprise start in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and boy are the Golden State Warriors lucky he could go. After playing just eight minutes in the last six weeks, Cousins was the key for the Warriors in their 109-104 win Sunday night.

Cousins suffered a quad injury during the first round of the playoffs and missed 45 days. He played just eight minutes in Game 1 of the series and was largely ineffective. But in Game 2, he was a huge key.

The four-time All-Star played 28 minutes in Game 2, finishing with 11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks. He also came up huge when the Warriors needed him the most. Cousins was huge during a big run at the beginning of the third quarter when the Toronto Raptors couldn’t get anything done.

In the third quarter, the Warriors outscored the Raptors 34-21, and put them on their heels for the rest of the game.

Many believed Cousins was done for the year when he was injured during Game 2 of the first-round of the playoffs. Now he’s back and making a difference in his first NBA Finals. That’s a significant change to Golden State’s benefit.