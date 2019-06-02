Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury React To Shocking Anthony Joshua Loss

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have both reacted to rival Anthony Joshua’s shocking TKO loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. Saturday night. Both men took to Twitter and took different paths in their messages to the now-former heavyweight champ.

Fury decided to go classy with his post:

We have our back and Forth’s but @anthonyfjoshua changed his stars through life. heavyweight boxing, these things happen, rest up, recover, regroup and come again 👊🏼 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 2, 2019

Wilder decided to go in a different direction:

He wasn’t a true champion. His whole career was consisted of lies, contradictions and gifts.

Facts and now we know who was running from who!!!!#TilThisDay — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) June 2, 2019

Neither Fury nor Wilder has stepped foot in the ring with Joshua, but both tried to for years. Both felt like the British champion was dodging them.

Fury and Wilder squared off in a split draw in December. Both men are undefeated and the only blemish on either’s record is the draw they had against each other.

Wilder knocked out Dominic Breazeale on May 18 and Fury is set to face Tom Schwarz on June 15. Wilder will face Luis “King Kong” Ortiz this fall. If all goes according to plan, Fury and Wilder plan to face each other in the first half of 2020.

Obviously, now the two men both have to account for Ruiz who holds the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight titles. The winner of their next clash will almost certainly attempt a unification bout with Ruiz.