VIDEO: Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant Exchange Words With Drake Following Game 2

Drake has drawn a lot of attention to himself over the last few weeks for his antics on Toronto’s sideline, even for someone as famous as he is. He had some words with Draymond Green at the end of Game 1, and came prepared tonight with a Home Alone sweatshirt, taking a shot at Kevin Durant (it would appear, anyway).

He didn’t have much to celebrate tonight, as the Warriors dominated the third quarter en route to a Game 2 victory. After the game, Durant and Klay Thompson didn’t miss the chance to remind him in the tunnel.

“See you in the Bay, Aubrey. You weren’t talking tonight. Bum ass.” – Klay Thompson 😂 📹@JDumasReports pic.twitter.com/ORt7yNsdDa — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 3, 2019

“See you in the Bay, Aubrey” should be the Warriors’ rallying phrase for the rest of the playoffs. Drake fired a few shots back, but as Thompson, who left the game early with a hamstring injury, pointed out, the rapper didn’t have much to talk about tonight.

The most exciting non-basketball side plot in the NBA Finals will surely continue on Wednesday as the Raptors head to Oracle Arena to take on Golden State.