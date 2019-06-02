Is Steph Curry Sick?

Steph Curry heading to the locker room after the first quarter, NOT GOOD pic.twitter.com/TaNa7YHmBY — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 3, 2019

Stephen Curry headed to the locker room after the first quarter of tonight’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Toronto. ABC cameras showed him talking to the Warriors’ trainer and ultimately leaving the game. Doris Burke asked Warriors head coach Steve Kerr what was up, and he said that he didn’t know and it was her job to find out.

Footage of Steph Curry checking in with the Warriors team doctor on the sideline pic.twitter.com/xnOaKtMd1x — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 3, 2019

Curry had played the whole first quarter before heading to the locker room. He had four points, all on free throws, while shooting 0-3 from the field (all his field goal attempts were three-point field goals).

This is a developing situation and we will update this story if/when there are any new details.

UPDATE: Curry is back on the Warriors’ bench a couple minutes into the second quarter. Doris Burke said he has been low energy all night. It appears he is not feeling great.

UPDATE II: Curry has returned to the game.