2019 MLB Draft TV Schedule

The 2019 MLB Draft is finally here. Nothing is as certain as we thought leading up to the big event, as rumors swirl the Orioles are out on consensus top prospect Adley Rutschman and the order of the top of the draft is in question.

The Big Lead’s own Ryan Phillips tried his hand at predicting how it will all shake out in his latest mock draft, and the countdown until Baltimore is on the clock has begun. Here’s the full schedule for the MLB Draft.

What time does the MLB Draft start?

The first day of the draft will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Day two will begin at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday, while the last day will start at 12:00 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Where can I watch the MLB Draft?

The draft will be televised on MLB Network, and will stream on MLB.com. Pre-draft coverage for the first round will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET.