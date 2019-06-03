Bachelorette Contender Tyler Cameron Once Threw 3 Interceptions in 4 Passes Against Florida State

Tyler C., an easy-on-the-eyes Bachelorette contestant, captured Hannah’s attention early in this season. But this is not his first brush with fame. Not long ago he was a football player using his full name of Tyler Cameron, playing quarterback for Wake Forest. And largely completing passes to the other team, it turns out.

Cameron was 17-for-40 in two years with the Demon Deacons, but never found the end zone in his limited role. The most notable moment of his run there was an unfortunate one during his freshman year.

I have been informed that this content is relevant to fans of The Bachelorette. pic.twitter.com/h1Q81IHvvA — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 30, 2019

Coming on in relief against Florida State in 2013, the left-hander threw three interceptions in the span of four passes. This isn’t great, but the Seminoles were already well ahead by the time he saw action, and had picked off three of four passes thrown by starter Tanner Price.

Florida State would hold on to win, 59-3, en route to a national championship.

Cameron would then transfer to Florida Atlantic after his sophomore year and become a tight end. He racked up 41 grabs in this final years of eligibility.

Hannah, the object of all the men’s attention this year, has brought up her love of Alabama football over and over throughout her journey. Surely she, an avid Tide fan, must know Cameron is responsible for helping the Seminoles take the crown a few years back.

One has to think that is a major stumbling block.