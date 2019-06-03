VIDEO: Dominic Thiem Hits Unreal Shot Between His Legs at French Open

If you were looking for the best shot of the 2019 French Open, here it is.

In Monday’s Round of 16 match between Dominic Thiem and Gaël Monfils, Thiem shocked the world with an incredible tweener to end a strong back-and-forth volley.

Tennis is so awesome pic.twitter.com/nAVzLIi68c — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) June 3, 2019

All Monfils could do was applaud the miraculous effort. Thiem is a man on a mission this year after losing in the finals of the 2018 French Open to Rafael Nadal, as so many players have before him. He’s looking to redeem himself and claim the title as his own, and while he had a great shot today and ultimately won the match, he isn’t there yet.

No matter what happens moving forward in the tournament, one thing remains certain. Thiem’s highlight-reel shot will go down as the signature moment of the 2019 French Open.