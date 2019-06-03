Drake Looks Miserable or Pissed Off in Every Single Picture From Game 2

Toronto Raptors superfan and recording artist Drake hasn’t been getting the most airtime on ABC’s broadcasts, which is probably a smart move. Drake fatigue is real. At least, people say they are sick of hearing about Drake. This website’s metrics suggest otherwise.

Getty’s photographers had eyes on him last night during Game 2 and our man spent his entire night looking just miserable.

Here are a selection of photographs showing just how little fun Drake had in Toronto, and what he may have been thinking at the time.

“Did I leave the stove on?”

“Most of the people who have ever lived are already dead.”

“Password can’t be the same as a previous password?”

“Am I not really on the team and therefore should not be acting as if I am? Is that crazy?”

“Tom Cruise is older now than Wilford Brimley was when he starred in Cocktail?”

“My mom said I can’t sleep over.”

“Is that guy next to me still copying my clothing and mannerisms?”

“He’s the captain now.”

“Who is calling me Aubrey?”

“Am I going to be a meme?”

“I was saving that last piece of pizza.”