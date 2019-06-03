Is This Leaked Clip a James Holzhauer Jeopardy Spoiler?

James Holzhauer has won 32 episodes of Jeopardy in a row and is closing in on Ken Jennings’ all-time record of $2.5 million in winnings. However, if this leaked clip is to be believed, the streak could be coming to an end imminently:

BREAKING: Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer loses on Monday’s episode: pic.twitter.com/yqRqdl2zp0 — Random Intel (@TheRandomIntel) June 2, 2019

It seems inconceivable that this video was doctored, but who knows in this day and age. The caveat here is that Jeopardy tapes a bunch of episodes at a time and perhaps this could be a swerve where he loses in the future but not quite tonight. The tell will be when we see the other contestants on the show.