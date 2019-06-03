From Wine to Candles? GQ Interview Reveals LeBron's New Passion

This past December, LeBron James took the NBA and media world by storm when he entered Staples Center ahead of a Clippers-Lakers game holding a glass of wine.

LeBron showed up to the game with a glass of wine 😂🍷 pic.twitter.com/MA9mY3GXUz — ESPN (@espn) December 29, 2018

It was a funny moment in which LeBron’s passion off the court met his profession. James is notorious for posting Instagram stories with a glass of wine in hand, and enjoys talking wine with his Banana Boat friends.

As one of the most captivating athletes in the world, almost any move that LeBron makes is newsworthy, whether it be a highlight or an off-handed quote. Even candles, it would seem. A recent GQ interview revealed the King’s passion for candles, and he apparently brings them on every road trip.

Did not expect LeBron James to wax poetic about candles but it is fantastic. https://t.co/5oviGUGLYH pic.twitter.com/wqehiz0AMa — Maggie Coughlan (@MaggieCoughlan) May 29, 2019

There you have it. The King has officially proclaimed that candles have a strong relationship with the energy of the universe.

Whether you believe him or not, candles appear to play a strong role in the success of one of the greatest athletes of all time. Perhaps we should all make for Yankee Candle ASAP.