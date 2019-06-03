Michael Robinson Picks Bills to Win AFC East, But Needs to Work On Delivery of Hot Takes

On Good Morning Football, Michael Robinson dropped arguably the hottest take of the month. Robinson sees the always interesting Buffalo Bills winning the AFC East this year.

No, I didn’t make this up:

Mark it down. On this day, June 3rd 2019, @RealMikeRob has the @BuffaloBills winning the AFC East in 2019. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/xnn1Bm1jrs — GMFB (@gmfb) June 3, 2019

You never want to poke fun at a man’s take, but this sure is a spicy one. No, the Bills are not utterly garbage on the verge of being unwatchable. However, they are closer to that than being on the level of that team they would have to beat in order to make Robinson’s take come true. Not talking about the Dolphins.

My sole issue, albeit a big one, with Mr. Robinson is that he prefaced the take that it’s June and that he can still change his mind. To be a real newsmaking hot-taker, you must say these types of things months ahead and never change your mind. Or, in this case, tease changing it. That is simply not how it is done well. But to be fair, it can be hard as there is no official rules book on takes.

Skip, you busy?