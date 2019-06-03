VIDEO: Mike Francesa Was Wrong About DeMarcus Cousins and Andre Iguodala

It’s unreasonable to ask Mike Francesa to predict the future. Few people are capable of such sorcery. As a well-respected sports pundit, all he can do is assess the information available and make a determination. And after Game 1 of the NBA Finals, that information led him to believe that DeMarcus Cousins was hurting the Golden State Warriors more than he was helping and that a hobbled Andre Iguodala was a non-factor.

Cousins will hurt da team if he plays, and Igwadollah is a non-factor. 2 for 2. pic.twitter.com/gv6XeDFn2l — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) June 3, 2019

That all changed in Game 2. Cousins was a revelation, playing 28 minutes, scoring 11 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and handing out nine assists. He was a +12 for a team desperate for answers with Klay Thompson sidelined. Iguodala hit the biggest shot of the game, a triple in the final seconds to ensure the series would be headed back to the Bay Area knotted at 1-1.

So yeah, you win some and you lose some. Poor Francesa’s losses just happen to be funnier than everyone else’s, though. Just a curse.