Nate Diaz Isn't Interested In Fighting Conor McGregor Again

Conor McGregor Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz Isn't Interested In Fighting Conor McGregor Again

MMA

Nate Diaz Isn't Interested In Fighting Conor McGregor Again

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Nate Diaz doesn’t want to fight Conor McGregor again. On Monday, Diaz told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani he had no interest in facing McGregor for a third time after the pair split their first two matchups.

Here’s what Diaz had to say:

“I’m not interested in it at all. I’m interested in winners. He lost his last fight and I won my last fight. You think I’m trying to fight someone who just got his ass beat all over the place? I’m a black belt in jiu-jitsu. That sh*t wouldn’t happen to me.”

Diaz scored a second-round submission win over McGregor at UFC 196 in March of 2016. In the rematch a few months later at UFC 202, McGregor won a majority decision over Diaz, who hasn’t fought since.

Diaz is now 34 and has flirted with fighting a few times over the past few years. That said, he’s failed to step back in the octagon. Now he says he wants a fight with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov:

“Three years went by and then they start expecting me to start screaming for f***ing Conor as soon as he loses? Nah, dude, I won that last fight. I’ll fight Khabib. Then Khabib is playing like I have to win something to get to him. I’m like, ‘What are you talking about, dude? You have to win to get to me. I slapped you.'”

However, Diaz now claims he’s done with the lightweight class anyway.

, , , , MMA

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home