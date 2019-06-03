Roundup: Google and Amazon Facing Antitrust Scrutiny, Cruise Ship Crash Video, $344 Powerball Winner

Halsey … Someone in North Carolina won $344 million (lump sum before taxes $223.3 million) Powerball … It’s a bad look for security for presidential candidates that this guy got to Kamala Harris … “Filling Oreo with toothpaste earns YouTube prankster a jail sentence” … 10 times as many black people were arrested for low-level drug offenses as white people in Rochester, NY from 2010 through 2018 … Estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos — and his girlfriend — arrested in her disappearance” … California independent contractor regulations could empower Uber and Lyft drivers … Neymar accused of rape, denies allegations … Early Belmont Stakes odds … Bill Belichick names the Patriots players who would’ve been good at lacrosse.

Famous New Orleans chef Leah Chase, who led a fascinating life, dies at 96 [Nola.com]

Details on Illinois passing sports betting. I’m most fascinated about where they will put a casino in Chicago [Sports Handle]

The government is ‘preparing anti-trust investigation’ into Google [Wall Street Journal]

Amazon could face scrutiny too [SF Gate]

Breaking down the SEC alcohol policy [SI.com]

Sean Highkin writes about how the Bulls are still searching for a face in their rebuild [Bleacher Report]

Cruise ship crashes into boat and dock in Venice

Savage Arthur moments