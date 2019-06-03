VIDEO: Chris Berman Belting Out 'Take It Easy' Is Incredible Content [UPDATE]

Chris Berman is at a fundraiser for the Buffalo Hall of Fame this evening, and lo and behold there is he onstage singing a cover of the Eagles’ Take It Easy. I’ll admittedly always be a Boomer stan, but this video got me smiling from ear to ear. He’s still got it. And who knew he had the requisite pipes to hit the high notes here?

UPDATE: If it didn’t seem like this was Boomer’s first time putting this song out there, that’s because it wasn’t. As a tipster emails in, he hopped onstage with Huey Lewis and the News at the Oakdale Theatre in Connecticut and sang the song with them in 2016:

[H/T Pardon My Take]