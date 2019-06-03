VIDEO: Stephen A. Smith Has Hilarious Reaction to Max Kellerman Picking Iguodala Over Curry

Over the years, First Take has built a reputation for providing some of the most controversial opinions and sports takes of all time. Today, Max Kellerman made sure the show lived up to its reputation.

Fresh off the heels of Andre Iguodala’s game-clinching 3-point basket in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Kellerman declared he would rather have Iguodala take the final shot than Steph Curry.

Yes, you heard this right. Kellerman would rather have Iguodala, who has averaged 33% from beyond the arc in his career, taking the final shot over Curry, who is arguably the greatest shooter of all-time.

Kellerman’s take was so ludicrous that co-host Stephen A. Smith couldn’t hide his disgust, which thankfully, led to some hilarious reaction photos.

Although Kellerman made sure to give Curry credit for being a significantly better shooter, he prefers Iguodala because he has, “ice water in his veins.”

Whether it’s ice water in his veins or simply hitting an uncontested three with the shot clock winding down, Iguodala’s shot provided a First Take debate for the ages. And a classic Stephen A. Smith reaction to boot.