Free Taco Bell Tacos for Everyone Thanks to the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are the villains of the NBA but some days, even the bad guys can come through. And that day will be on June 18. Because of Golden State’s Game 2 victory over Toronto, everyone – even you Drake fans – gets free Taco Bell tacos.

The Warriors stole Game 2 in the NBA Finals, which means free tacos for everyone June 18. 🌮🎉 (No text required…) — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019

As great as this news is, these delicious, free, quickly made tacos may be bittersweet. The Warriors are likely to win yet another championship as a result of the Game 2 victory, which is far from the most exciting result a sports fan can wish for. But will it outweigh the enjoyment of the tacos? It will certainly be something to keep tabs on when the day comes.