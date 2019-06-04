Pelicans 'Listening' to Anthony Davis Trade Offers Now

The New Orleans Pelicans may have won the Zion Williamson lottery, but at least for the time being it does not mean that plus their hiring of the well regarded general manager David Griffin will sway Anthony Davis from wanting to be traded.

Shams Charania of The Athletic writes that with Davis is “highly unlikely” to change his mind with regards to wanting a trade, adding:

As teams continue placing calls into New Orleans, Griffin has begun listening to teams and their inquiries on Davis, league sources told The Athletic. Previously, the Pelicans had been trying to pitch Davis to stay — and now they are at least open to hearing people out.

As we’ve been expecting, the Celtics, Knicks, and Lakers are three teams who could make compelling offers for Davis; Shams also adds that rival executives expect Nets to be in the mix.

Previously, we’ve heard that Pelicans owner Gayle Benson would only trade Davis to the Lakers — uniting him with LeBron James, whom everyone suspects orchestrated the trade demand along with Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul — over her dead body, but the Pelicans denied this report as soon as it saw the light of day.

Who knows when Davis will be traded, but expect it to be a hot button topic until it happens.