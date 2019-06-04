Gerald McCoy Admits To Being A Big Nickelback Fan

Gerald McCoy revealed a side of himself we’ve never seen before during his introductory press conference with the Carolina Panthers. Yes, he has admitted to being…(deep breath)…a Nickelback fan.

Yes, you read that right, Gerald McCoy is a six-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro and…a fan of Nickelback’s music. Man, that’s tough to square.

"I like Nickelback. Have since high school." – Gerald McCoy pic.twitter.com/9WMQXzyEht — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) June 4, 2019

The 31-year-old defensive tackle spent the first nine years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that time he racked up 54.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and was generally a wrecking ball on the interior of the team’s defensive line. And all that time he did it while listening to forgettably awful songs like “Photograph,” “Savin’ Me, “How You Remind Me,” and “If Everyone Cared.”

Man, you think you know a guy after years of following him then then *boom* he just drops this on you. It’s like he’s a completely different person than we all knew.

But hey, I’m proud of Gerald for admitting it and owning his fandom. I may not agree with his taste but there’s room for all types on this planet. To celebrate his big day I’ll add a video below that I definitely will not be watching.