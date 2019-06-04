PM Roundup: Hannah Brown; Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr. Rematch Coming; Latest NBA Rumors

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, is coming to you from the Pit of Despair today. It’s not so bad in here.

Hannah’s guys played rugby: Hannah Brown watched as her Bachelorette contestants played a fairly rough game of rugby and in the process she revealed her early favorite.

Joshua wants a rematch: Anthony Joshua has triggered the rematch clause in his fight contract with Andy Ruiz Jr. That means the two men will fight again.

Pelicans listening on Davis: The New Orleans Pelicans are now listening to offers for Anthony Davis. That and all the latest NBA rumors can be found here.

Tweet of the Day:

I want my life to go so wrong Jared Harris stars in a horrifying miniseries about it. — Jeff Loveness (@JeffLoveness) June 2, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

2019 NBA Mock Draft: An Unpredictable First Round Outside the Top Three Leads to Some Surprises

Does This Nike Shirt Forecast Kevin Durant’s Free Agency Decision?

Yankees and Braves Reportedly Favorites to Sign Dallas Keuchel

The Catcher Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

Around the Sports Internet:

Bold predictions for the 2019 NFL season

Khabib Nurmagomedov signed a new deal with the UFC, will fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 242

The NBA Finals could have a serious impact on Kevin Durant’s free agency

Examining the Knicks’ options with the third pick in the draft

