Does This Nike Shirt Forecast Kevin Durant's Free Agency Decision?

In the midst of the NBA insiders providing us daily updates regarding what Kevin Durant will do once he becomes a free agent, it is a shirt design that has stolen the headlines. Nike is selling a Durant shirt on their site that lists all of the cities and teams he has played for. And as you will notice at the end, it lists “San Francisco” leading to speculation they may know something we don’t when it comes to what Durant has in store come July.

Nike has this @KDTrey5 shirt on the site that has all the Teams/Cities KD has played for. The last 2 are Oakland & San Francisco. GSW last season in Oakland is this season. Next season they are in SF. Did @Nike confirm KD back to Warriors? #NBAFinals #Warriors #NBA pic.twitter.com/SsdX2iTlKd — Audel Del Toro (@AudelDelToro) June 2, 2019

The Warriors are moving to San Francisco next season, and if this shirt is believed to be foreshadowing something, it would be that Durant remains with the Warriors for at least one more season. For those that want to make sure this is legit and/or purchase the snazzy shirt, here is the link to it.

Of course, this doesn’t mean the fun is over and Durant is 100 percent going to remain with the Warriors next season. But it sure has to have Knicks fans extremely nervous right about now. It makes very little sense for Nike to create a shirt like this without some sort of inside knowledge. Durant is certainly the type of guy that would tell a manufacturing company what he is thinking as opposed to the evil media.

So, I will ask you two questions in order of importance :