Kevin Durant Out For Game 3 of NBA Finals; Klay Thompson Questionable

Kevin Durant’s return is not quite here. Steve Kerr announced the forward is out for Game 3, while Klay Thompson is questionable, and Kevon Looney is out for the rest of the series.

Durant suffered a calf strain against the Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals, while Thompson pulled his hamstring near the end of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. Looney took a hard fall just after halftime in Game 2, suffering a collarbone injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Kerr on Game 3: Durant OUT

Looney Out for Series

Iguodala Available

Klay Questionable — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) June 4, 2019

It’s going to be a big deal for Golden State if both Durant and Thompson can’t go. The Warriors swept the Blazers without breaking a sweat after losing Durant, but the series against Toronto so far has proven that they do need him to be as dominant as they can be. Thompson, meanwhile, has taken on key defensive assignments and is the only reliable source of offense outside of Steph Curry right now.

The Warriors are the greatest dynasty of this generation, but the injuries are piling up after years of playing basketball longer than anyone else. This series, as much as we all dislike the idea, may hinge on health more than anything else.