Kevin Love Responds to Steph Curry Shade About Fateful Finals Moment

If you’ve been paying any attention to social media over the past several years, NBA players have rabbit ears for any criticism and respond in kind. An example of this happened today. Bleacher Report aggregated a quote from Jackie MacMullan’s ESPN story on how athletes handle pressure, featuring an anecdote on Steph Curry in which he said that he could have ‘easily’ gotten around Kevin Love and gotten a two-pointer instead of forcing a three in the last minute of Game 7 of the 2016 Finals.

Kevin Love saw this tweet and responded:

Is Love being sarcastic or humble? We report, you decide.

