Michael Kay Defends Mike Francesa, Peak New York City Radio Achieved

Pete Rose was a guest of both Michael Kay and Mike Francesa this afternoon. The self-appointed Hit King could be seen on both shows at the same time, and the splitscreen was captured by noted Francesa needler @BackAftaThis.

Newsday’s Neil Best noticed as well and pointed out the obvious, that one interview was live and the other was taped.

Pete Rose currently is in studio with @MikeFrancesa and @RealMichaelKay AT THE SAME TIME. That should be enough to earn him a spot in the Hall of Fame. — Neil Best (@sportswatch) June 4, 2019

Kay hopped into the fray with zinger making light of Best’s sleuthing skills.

Your understanding? It says on @YESNetwork “recorded earlier.” You’re a regular sleuth, aren’t you Neil. Can’t get a thing past you. https://t.co/EsOZchgryK — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) June 4, 2019

Then things got interesting, or what passes for interesting if your brain has been smoothed to be so New York- and radio war-centric that you forget the outside world. Which, you know, happens to the best of us.

Shame on me? Yet you carve out your 15 minutes of fame and relevance by piggy backing on the mistakes of a legendary broadcaster who has done more with his radio career than you could ever do with your career. You destroy him daily and defend him. Good gig. Can’t lose. God bless. https://t.co/SafsdSjjZr — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) June 4, 2019

Kay standing up for his longtime rival is not something one sees every day. Strange times indeed.

His chiding of @BackAftaThis had an interesting — if predictable — result, as the account dipped into the archives to find this gem.

This is the guy who is scolding me. https://t.co/sHpajQ2mZa — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) June 4, 2019

There’s plenty of room in the ecosystem for all the content creators out there. It remains to be see if this moment of Peak NYC Media will be the butterfly effect for a long-term devotion to needling Kay.

And who is anyone to predict? This strange happening should show the pure folly in trying to forecast the future.