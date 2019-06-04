Paige VanZant Out Three Months Due To Arm Surgery

Paige VanZant fans will have to wait a little longer for her return to the octagon. The UFC star revealed she needs another surgery on her right arm and is expected to miss three months.

VanZant, who has an 8-4 MMA record, has dealt with arm trouble since she broke it against Jessica-Rose Clark in January of 2018. This will be her third surgery to correct it.

The 25-year-old claimed she was sparring and training last month with eyes towards being on the UFC’s July 20 card. Instead she saw a doctor who told her she needed corrective surgery because the bone hadn’t healed correctly.

Injuries have made it so VanZant has only fought twice in the last 29 months. Her last appearance came on January 19 of this year when she submitted Rachael Ostovich in the second round. It was her first win since August of 2016.

VanZant is still a legitimate name in the UFC and she brings eyes to fights. She has one bout left on her current contract and given her popularity outside the sport, she’s probably someone the organization wants to hold on to. Especially after her appearance in the SI Swimsuit Issue this year.

Despite the bad news, VanZant clearly remains upbeat, she posted the following shot to her Instagram on Monday: