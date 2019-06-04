Roundup: iTunes Done; Chipotle Prices; North Carolina Shark Attack; Billionaire Jay-Z

Gisele Bündchen … Officers rescue snake caught in mouse trap glue… Judge rejects House Democrats’ attempt to block border wall … Apple is getting rid of iTunes … They are also adding their own version of Google Maps’ street view … Google docs has added some new features … Stephen Colbert opens up on the political targets of satire … How to manage laptop battery life … Jay-Z is the first hip-hop artist to become a billionaire… What we can all do about those awful parents at the games … Chipotle: Mexican tariffs could cost an additional $15 million and possibly force price rises … Avengers fans, Netflix might have something coming you will like … Here are three things that will cause Social Security benefits to go down … 17-year-old loses leg and several fingers in North Carolina shark attack … Ex-Michigan governor’s mobile devices seized in Flint water probe … A Game of Thrones actor predicted most of the show’s ending back in 2015 …

Dan Patrick’s Danettes want to add a sub-rule in 3-on-3 game vs. Pardon My Take. [The Big Lead]

The ratings for the NBA Finals have not been pretty so far as they are on pace for a decade low. [Deadline]

Ranking ideal superstar teammates for LeBron James next season. [Bleacher Report]

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney out indefinitely with collarbone fracture. [ESPN]

The teams that are likely to make a change at quarterback. [CBS Sports]

Worth reading on the top MLB draft prospects. [The Ringer]

This is for you, soccer fans. [ESPN]

Reportedly, Anthony Joshua was knocked out in sparring session leading into TKO loss against Andy Ruiz Jr. [Bad Left Hook]

Here are some encouraging numbers heading into the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. [Nielsen]

It’s getting close.

Your song of the day!