Sloane Stephens: 5 Things To Know About Tennis' Rising Star

With Serena Williams eliminated in the third round of the 2019 French Open, Sloane Stephens remains the most recognizable American still in contention.

Stephens will face No. 26 Johanna Konta in the Quarter-final at 8:00 AM ET.

Prior to the match, here are five things to know about Stephens.

She comes from an athletic background

Stephens’ mother was a collegiate swimmer at Boston University and became the first African-American woman to be named first-team All-American in Division 1 swimming. Her father was running back John Stephens, who played for the Patriots from 1988-1993 and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year and was a Pro Bowler in 1988.

Who is her coach?

In May of 2019, Stephens hired Sven Groeneveld as her coach. Groeneveld is a former professional tennis player who played from 1986-1989 before retiring to become a coach. He is the former head of the Swiss Tennis Federation and coached Maria Sharapova from 2014-2018.

She is engaged to Jozy Altidore

Stephens recently became engaged to longtime boyfriend and professional soccer player Jozy Altidore. Stephens and Altidore grew up together in Florida and have known each other since fifth grade. In 2006, Altidore made his professional debut for the New York Red Bulls at the age of 16, and has enjoyed a lengthy and prolific international career. He is currently a member of Toronto FC.

She is ranked 7th in the Nation

Entering Saturday’s match, Stephens is ranked No. 7 in the WTA rankings. In 2018, she finished the season No. 6 in WTA rankings, which is the highest mark of her career.

She won the 2017 US Open

Entering the 2017 US Open as No. 83 in WTA rankings, Stephens upset the field en route to victory over her close friend and rival Madison Keys. Stephens’ 2017 US Open win marked her first Grand Slam title.