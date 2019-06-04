Stephen A. Smith: Kyrie Irving Has Given Brooklyn Nets Every Indication He's Going There

Stephen A. Smith says he has learned Kyrie Irving has given every indication to the Brooklyn Nets that he wants to go there. Smith said Irving wants to go to the Nets, not the New York Knicks.

He made the revelation on “First Take.” Check it out:

Things @stephenasmith is hearing: -Kyrie is planning on committing to the Nets

-If the Warriors win the Finals, KD will leave pic.twitter.com/jcurgMsPMS — First Take (@FirstTake) June 4, 2019

On Tuesday, Colin Cowherd also claimed he is 75 percent sure Irving will wind up with the Nets.

Tim Hardaway’s response to Stephen A’s proclamation? Calm down.

.@stephenasmith is stressed about the possibility of Kyrie going to Brooklyn and Tim Hardaway's response is "calm down." pic.twitter.com/tIwnkt08jS — First Take (@FirstTake) June 4, 2019

Rumors surrounding Irving and the Nets have been there for a long time. It’s a fit and would fill Irving’s desire to play where he feels like he’d be the focal point of the franchise.

Irving just finished his second season with the Boston Celtics and it didn’t go as planned. Favored to win the Eastern Conference, Boston was knocked out of the playoffs before the conference finals.

Irving played in 67 games this season and averaged 23.8 points, 6.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 33.0 minutes per game.